2nd teen charged in 1 of 2 fatal Raleigh shootings, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A second teen has been charged in the murder of a 21-year-old man that occurred in Raleigh Tuesday night, police said.

Eric Lamont Dillard, 19, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the shooting death of Taheem Ivory Lassiter, police said.

Cresyan Tyrek Scurlock, 18, was charged on Wednesday with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the murder of Lassiter that occurred around 10:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Pebble Beach Drive.

Dillard is currently being held in the Wake County Detention Center.

Less than three hours after the shooting on Pebble Beach Drive, officers responded to another shooting in the 300 block of Dacian Road.

The area is located off Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

Officers found three people with gunshot wounds at the scene. Neighbors said all three victims live at the complex on Dacian Road.

Emergency crews took all three to WakeMed, where one of the victims then died.

Raleigh police identified the homicide victim as 27-year-old Juan Romero Reyes.

Both murders are still under investigation.

Anyone with information that might assist in the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.