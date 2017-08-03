Apex Barbecue Road bridge closed for repairs

By Published: Updated:

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Apex Barbecue Road over Beaver Creek near Apex will be closed for up to two weeks as crews work repair the bridge, NCDOT said.

North Carolina Department of Transportation engineers performed a routine inspection Wednesday and found repairs were needed. A detour is in place.

In May, a Raleigh man was killed when his vehicle hit the bridge and went into the creek.

Neighbors told CBS North Carolina the narrow bridge is notorious for accidents.

NCDOT said the bridge is scheduled to be replaced in 2018.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s