Apex Barbecue Road bridge closed for repairs

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Apex Barbecue Road over Beaver Creek near Apex will be closed for up to two weeks as crews work repair the bridge, NCDOT said.

North Carolina Department of Transportation engineers performed a routine inspection Wednesday and found repairs were needed. A detour is in place.

In May, a Raleigh man was killed when his vehicle hit the bridge and went into the creek.

Neighbors told CBS North Carolina the narrow bridge is notorious for accidents.

NCDOT said the bridge is scheduled to be replaced in 2018.