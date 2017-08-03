Audit report to be released on Cumberland County Health Department today

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — We could learn new information about an ongoing investigation into issues with a Cumberland County Department of Public Health program today.

A state audit committee will meet with a financial committee to present its findings after looking into allegations of policy issues and missteps with the county health department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program or BCCCP.

All of this stems from an investigation by CBS North Carolina’s Amy Cutler who looked into cases over the last five years, following the concerns of three nurses who brought the cases to our attention.

A state audit later found that 29 women weren’t informed of their abnormal results from pap smears and breast exams from 2011-2015 and that 160 patient records weren’t handled according to policy.

More information is expected to be revealed at the scheduled 9:30 a.m. meeting Thursday.

The department’s director of nursing submitted her resignation on July 24.

Wanda Tart said after 30 years it was time to step down.

Her announcement came exactly one week after the audit’s findings were released. Tart’s resignation was effective Tuesday.

