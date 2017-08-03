Cumberland County Health Dept. still working to notify patients

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Cumberland County Health Department said its still trying to notify 160 women who had abnormal test results.

The tests took place from 2011 to 2015.

“All of this is really kind of old news anyway,” County Commissioner W. Marshall Faircloth said.

Faircloth made those comments during the Finance Committee meeting Thursday morning. He said he wanted the public to know the tests didn’t just happen.

The tests were cervical screenings and they were performed under three women’s health programs at the Cumberland County Health Department.

The audit committee found all 160 patient records they reviewed were not handled in accordance with policy. All of these women had abnormal test results. 29 of them don’t appear to have ever been informed.

“They should have been followed up on if they had any health consequences of this. I’m not taking that for granted that’s what we want to know,” Faircloth said.

The audit committee completed its review back in July. Since then Tammy Gillis, the county’s internal auditor said they’ve been working with the Health Department to notify all of those 160 patients. So far they’ve heard back from 21 women.

“When we inquired about your report of undeliverable letters,” Gillis said.

CBS North Carolina first broke the story back in May. That’s when we reported that the coordinator for the three women’s health programs had been fired. It happened back in 2015. Three nurses came to CBS North Carolina claiming that coordinator never informed women of abnormal test results.

Gillis said the Health Department had that list of women since the end of 2015. Letters were sent out but the audit committee found little follow up was done. Rod Jenkins was put in charge of overseeing that these women were informed. He’s now the Interim Health Director.

Since CBS North Carolina’s initial report, the Health Director Buck WIlson and the Nursing Director Wanda Tart have both resigned. They said it wasn’t because of the audit.

The Finance Committee asked for another briefing on the matter at its next meeting, that’s scheduled for September 7.