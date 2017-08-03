Deputies discover marijuana growing in NC couple’s crawlspace, authorities say

JACKSON SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County couple were arrested this week after deputies discovered a marijuana-growing operation in a crawlspace under the couple’s home, the county Sheriff’s Office said.

Garry Moore Strickland Jr., 35, and Crystal Genevieve Strickland, 34, both of the 700 block of Currie Mill Road, were arrested after after deputies found a series of rooms constructed in the crawlspace, which had also been dug out, according to the sheriff’s office.

The rooms were also wired for electricity and contained plants, grow lights and fans, deputies said.

According to authorities, deputies seized:

16 marijuana plants

39 grams of marijuana

assorted drug paraphernalia used to grow and manufacture marijuana

drug paraphernalia

Altogether, authorities found more than 5 pounds of marijuana, deputies said.

The two are both charged with:

manufacturing marijuana

possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana

maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled-substance

possession of drug paraphernalia

misdemeanor child abuse

The child abuse charge is standard when drug operations are found in a home where one or more children live, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Stricklands were released on $25,000 unsecured bonds, deputies said.