Downtown Durham YMCA to reopen at noon, pool to remain closed

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The Downtown Durham YMCA will reopen Thursday at noon after a chemical leak affected dozens Wednesday.

A mechanical issue with a pool pump caused sodium hypochlorite to leak, the YMCA said.

A total of 40 children, ages 6-12 years old, and three adults were affected by the leak, Durham County officials said. Six children were assessed at the scene as being in serious condition, but their conditions were downgraded at the hospital, officials said.

Three adults were also taken to a nearby hospital — two of them around the time of the leak — while the third was in a nearby building and was taken a few hours later.

The pool will remain closed Thursday.

Around 35 to 40 children and adults were in the pool at the time of the incident, officials said.

One hundred children were at the YMCA from Club Boulevard Elementary earlier to swim as part of a summer camp.

When they left, a lifeguard noticed a strong chemical odor. Someone started having trouble breathing.