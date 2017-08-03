Elon University to town board: We have too much parking

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Elon University has asked the town board to change parking space requirements.

The Times-News of Burlington reports university director of planning, design and construction management, Brad Moore, asked the Elon Board of Aldermen on Monday to amend its land use plan, saying hundreds of parking spaces are going unused. The proposed amendment would require one spot per faculty member and one spot for every two students.

The plan requires one spot for every 500 square feet of commercial space. Moore says the plan doesn’t address nonresidential campus use, which sees less traffic than commercial enterprises.

The plan added a university requirement in 2016 mandating one parking space per bed. The university says it would be financially and environmentally irresponsible to construct the around 1,000 parking spaces need to comply.

