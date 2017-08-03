Fayetteville mayoral candidate arrested twice in 55 days

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina mayoral candidate has been arrested twice in 55 days for tampering with a water company’s equipment.

The Fayetteville Observer reports 56-year-old Quancidine Gribble, who’s running to become mayor of Fayetteville, was arrested on Tuesday. Her previous arrest was on June 8.

Arrest documents say Gribble, was charged with larceny and with reconnecting disconnected utilities. She said she’s not guilty of either crime. No one answered the phone at a listing for Gribble on Thursday.

One warrant filed by Aqua North Carolina said workers turned off the water and removed the meter at Gribble’s house in June because she hadn’t paid the bill. A second warrant was filed July 26 when an Aqua employee told a magistrate Gribble had reconnected a water line that the company had disconnected.

