Garner man held on $2.1M bond for child sex crime charges, warrants say

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 69-year-old Garner man is being held on a multi-million dollar bond after being charged with several child sex crimes.

CLICK FOR MORE MUGSHOTS

Andrew Joseph Fouquette was arrested Wednesday after being accused of sexually abusing two different children between 2008 and 2015, warrants say.

One of the victims was at least 13 at the time of the offenses while another was at least 16 years old.

Fouquette faces four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and four counts of statutory rape/sex offense of a victim older than 6, warrants say.

He is being held under $2.1 million bond.

Fouquette is schedule to appear in court Thursday morning.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s