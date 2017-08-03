Garner man held on $2.1M bond for child sex crime charges, warrants say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 69-year-old Garner man is being held on a multi-million dollar bond after being charged with several child sex crimes.

Andrew Joseph Fouquette was arrested Wednesday after being accused of sexually abusing two different children between 2008 and 2015, warrants say.

One of the victims was at least 13 at the time of the offenses while another was at least 16 years old.

Fouquette faces four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child and four counts of statutory rape/sex offense of a victim older than 6, warrants say.

He is being held under $2.1 million bond.

Fouquette is schedule to appear in court Thursday morning.