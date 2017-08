RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A gas leak has closed Raleigh’s Blue Ridge Road near Westchase Boulevard, police said.

PSNC crews are working to cap a natural gas leak in the N.C. State Fairground parking lot, the utility said.

A third-party caused the leak and PSNC doesn’t expect customers to lose service.

