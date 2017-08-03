Goldsboro man sustains gunshot wound, police investigate incident

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators with the Goldsboro Police Department are looking for details of a shooting that left a man in serious condition.

Goldsboro resident Jamal Antonio Leach, who sustained a single gunshot wound, was admitted to the Wayne Memorial Hospital near 12:30 a.m. Thursday after arriving in a private vehicle, and was later transferred to Vidant in Greenville for further treatment.

According to a press release from the police department, the incident happened near 1800 Day Circle in Goldsboro, while officers received a ShotSpotter alert around midnight in the area of 300 Seymour Drive.

Leach remains in serious condition.

The Goldsboro Police Department has requested that anyone with information on the crime call or text the Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255, or submit a tip at http://p3tips.com/.

