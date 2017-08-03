Gov. Cooper tours Sanford Pfizer facility ahead of expansion that will bring new jobs

SANFORD, N.C (WNCN) – Twenty-eight new jobs are headed to the Sanford Pfizer plant as part of a new expansion planned for the upcoming years.

Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement on Thursday while touring the facility on Hawkins Avenue.

Lynn Bottone, a site leader at the plant, said the project will cost $66 million and will bring production and manufacturing of Nimenrix, a meningitis vaccine, to the North Carolina plant.

Commercial production of the the vaccine will move from Belgium to Sanford and start in December 2019, following Pfizer’s acquisition of Nimenrix back October 2015, according to Bottone.

“The kind of good paying jobs that Pfizer brings to our state are welcome. One of the things I know is the employees who work here save lives every single day and when they go home at night they can think about the fact that the vaccines and other medicines they make help people every day,” Cooper said, following the ribbon-cutting ceremony to a small crowd. “One of our challenges, I think, is to make sure these life-saving vaccines are spread not only throughout our country, but throughout the world.”

Four hundred people currently work at the Sanford facility. Pfizer also has locations in Rocky Mount and Chapel Hill.