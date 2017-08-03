In North Carolina, wearing a seat belt in the back seat is the law



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Researchers say more than 90 percent of American adults always buckle up in the front seat.

But that number drops to just 70 percent when it comes to them being passengers in the back seat.

Unlike some states, North Carolina requires every passenger in car over the age of 16 to wear a seat belt, whether they are in the front or the back.

The Insurance Institute For Highway Safety says a lot of passengers think the back seat offers them all the protection they need.

“When we asked people why they were less likely to buckle up, a quarter of the respondents told us that it’s safer in the back seat, so they don’t need to buckle up,” said IIHS senior research engineer Jessica Jermakian.

Crash tests conducted by the IIHS show what happens to an unbelted passenger in the back seat.

They literally become a human missile.

Some drivers CBS North Carolina spoke with say they are stunned that so many passengers don’t buckle up in back.

“That is surprising,” said driver Vanessa Smith.

Four out of five people surveyed by the IIHS also admitted they don’t bother to buckle up in the back seat while making a quick trip or taking rides in service vehicles like taxis or hailing services like Lyft or Uber.

The Insurance Institute worries about that trend.

“As more and more people are using ride hailing services and those people are not buckling up at the same rate, we could see more people getting injured or killed in the backseat,” said Jermakian.

Federal crash statistics show rear seat passengers three times more likely to die if they aren’t wearing a seatbelt.

“It feels like you are not complete if you don’t have the belt on,” said Kristy Jackson of Raleigh.

If you’re not buckled in the back seat, you endanger more than yourself.

Crash videos created by the IIHS show an unbuckled test dummy flying into the front seat, which in turn pushes the driver into the steering wheel.

When the crash dummy in the rear passenger is belted in, that doesn’t happen.

“The laws of physics are not suspended. You still need to buckle up in order to get the best protection in a crash,” said Jermakian.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about back seat belt use is that three quarters of the people questioned by the insurance institute said they would be more likely to buckle up in back seat if someone reminded them.

If you’d like to dig deeper into the study, check out this link.

Email CBS North Carolina’s Steve Sbraccia if you have a consumer issue.