More humid today, temps close to 90 for next 2 days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Highs made it back to 90 on Wednesday and it will be close to 90 for the next two days. It will feel more uncomfortable as humidity levels will be rising.

Skies will be partially sunny on Thursday. A wave of low pressure will move up near the coast late Thursday into Thursday night. Any showers or storms should stay close to the coast; but Thursday night, there will be a slight risk of a shower or storm possible in areas south of the Triangle including Fayetteville and Clinton. Otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy Thursday night.

Friday will have cloudy to partly sunny skies. There will be a slight risk of a morning shower, mainly in areas south of the Triangle. A shower and storm will be possible during the afternoon and it will be humid in advance of a cold front.

That cold front will move through on Saturday morning and with it a shower or storm will be possible. Highs will be in the 80s. That front will settle near the coast Saturday afternoon, so an isolated shower or storm will be possible, otherwise clouds will give way to some sun.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a PM shower or storm possible. Another cold front will move through on Monday and scattered showers and storms will be around. Behind the front, highs will hold in the 80s, but a shower or storm will be possible each day on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today will be partly sunny, hot and more humid. The high will be 90. Winds will be south 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. The overnight low will be 70. Winds will be light out of the south. A stray shower or storm will be possible in areas well south of the Triangle.

Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. The high will be near 90. Winds will be south-southwest 5 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday Night will be mostly cloudy with a shower or storm possible. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be southwest 5 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy in the morning with a shower or storm possible. It will become partly sunny with a slight risk of a shower or storm in the afternoon. The high will be 87; winds will become northwest 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms around. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

