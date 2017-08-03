NC soldier slain in Afghanistan remembered by friends and family

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) Two Fort Bragg soldiers were killed in a suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan on Wednesday. One of those men, U.S. Army Specialist Christopher Harris, was from Moore County.

Harris moved to Carthage with his wife right before he deployed, but friends say he spent most of his life in Moore County.

“It really hits home,” said Harris’ friend, Angel Martinez. “My husband is in the military too.”

The 25-year-old was a husband, friend and soon-to-be father.

“Seeing him when he settled down with his wife, like it was just that’s where he was supposed to be,” said Martinez. “It was awesome seeing him grow, he should be becoming a father and he’s gonna miss all that.”

The military community in Moore County has been in mourning since hearing the news.

“The whole community, you see it in their eyes,” Martinez said. “Everybody knows him, it’s Chris Harris. He walks into a room and you know he’s there. Never a dull moment when he’s around, such energy he brings to everything he does.”

Martinez works at Southern Pines Brewing Company. She wanted to do something to remember her friend. She decided to print his name on the bottom of beer cans and give those cases away to Harris’ friends and family.

“I got a phone call at 2 in the morning and was told what happened and I couldn’t sleep, so, I came into work and was getting ready to can and I decided to do something in honor of him,” said Martinez. “Something little for his family, his friends.

We spoke with his wife Britt Harris. She did not want to go on camera, but told us this about her husband:

He was a hero before this. He will always be a hero. I want him to have the recognition he deserves. He was so happy to hear I was pregnant and I want our child to grow up knowing what an incredible force his or her father carried throughout life.

A GoFundMe has been established to assist Harris’ wife.