CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — A Charlotte man who was on probation was charged Thursday for reportedly having six guns at his home.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, six guns were found at Curtis Robinson’s home. Officers say five of the guns were stolen.

Robinson was charged with possessing a firearm by a felon.

