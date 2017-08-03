Pulse gunman’s wife plans to say she suffered PTSD

By Published:
Noor Salman and Omar Mateen with their young son in undated photo (CBS news via WKMG-TV)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The wife of the shooter in the Florida nightclub massacre plans to say she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder during her trial.

Court documents filed this week say Noor Salman intends to present a defense that shows she suffered a mental condition that has a bearing on the issue of guilt.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The documents also suggest that if statements she made to investigators are allowed at trial her attorneys will try to undermine them by saying she is susceptible to suggestion.

Salman is charged with obstructing an investigation and aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen. She has pleaded not guilty.

Her trial in federal court in Orlando is set for March.

Mateen opened fire at the Pulse gay nightclub last year in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s