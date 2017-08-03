Spring Lake man charged with second-degree murder in shooting

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Newton Grove man was shot to death inside a home in Spring Lake Wednesday evening, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy arrived at a home located at 13729 N.C. Highway 210 South just after 7 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim. Inside, one male victim, identified as Lionel Esquivel Mercado, 63, of Newton Grove, was found inside the home with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The deputy performed CPR until Anderson Creek EMS arrived at the home, the sheriff’s office said.

Mercado was pronounced dead at the scene.

Raul Vargas Santana, 45, of the home where the crime occurred, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Santana’s citizenship has not been confirmed yet, the sheriff’s office said. Santana and Mercado were acquaintances and a motive has not been established at this time.

Santana is being held on a $1.5 million bond in the Harnett County Detention Center. His first court appearance is set for Thursday.

