VIDEO: Man threatens gas station employee with scythe, police say



OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 Utah)- A terrifying moment for an employee at a Maverik gas station Tuesday morning when police say a man came inside with a scythe threatening to kill her.

Police say the store employee locked herself inside an office after 39-year-old Michael Just entered the store waving around a scythe.

Surveillance video released by the Ogden Police Department shows Just entering the store with a scythe yelling. The video is mostly incoherent, but you can hear someone say, “You gotta go man”.

Police say Just threatened to kill the employee and damaged a car in the parking lot with the scythe as he left. Officers tracked Just to his house near the 200 East Block of Seventh Street. The say he was not compliant so they called in SWAT.

Eventually he was taken into custody, and he is facing charges of aggravated assault, threats, damaged property, and criminal trespassing.