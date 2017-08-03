Widower upset NC cemetery won’t fix wife’s damaged tomb



TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – More than ten years after a tragic car accident stole his wife from him, Bryan McIntyre is struggling with closure.

That’s because he says the mausoleum where his wife rests was recently damaged, and the Tarboro cemetery is refusing to accept any fault or pay for repairs.

“Everything happened so fast. She was killed. My one son was bad off in the hospital for a while. My brothers from Myrtle Beach came up and tried to help me make arrangements with the cemetery,” said McIntyre.

In 2006, Bryan purchased plots in Edgecombe Memorial Park, a private cemetery.

He bought a mausoleum from Greenville Granite and Marble in Greenville, North Carolina. Several weeks ago he noticed a crack in the side of the grave.

“The whole corner looked like it was hit,” he said.

Bryan asked Greenville Granite and Marble to come assess the damage, which will cost close to $1,200 to fix.

“He said there’s no scratch or chip on the granite. It’s something like a big rubber tire from a lawn mower tractor popped it out,” said McIntyre of the mausoleum maker’s assessment.

CBS North Carolina spoke to the owner of Greenville Granite and Marble, who confirmed his opinion on the damage.

We also spoke to the owner of Edgecombe Memorial Park, Jessie Thorne.

She said she does not believe her staff was at fault and will not pay to fix the mausoleum.

“My boys, they’re hurt” said McIntyre of the toll it’s taken on his sons.

Bryan says when he paid a perpetual care fee for his plots, he thought it would include damage like this. According to the International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association it should.

But, the North Carolina Cemetery Commission does not regulate the repairs of damaged graves.

Some cemeteries include details of maintenance expectations in their purchase contracts. Bryan’s contract with Edgecombe does not. Now he just hopes his story will keep others from falling into a similar situation.

Some homeowner’s insurance policies will cover damage to gravestones. McIntyre checked his and it will, but he’d have to pay most of the cost out of pocket. Public and church-owned cemeteries are guided by different laws and regulations.