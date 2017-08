FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a rape that occurred June 4, Fayetteville police said.

Tyrell Davon Lovely, of Rim Road faces charges of second-degree rape and attempted second-degree rape.

Fayetteville police said the victim was an acquaintance of Lovely when the rape occurred.

Lovely was arrested Friday and is being held under a $100,000 secured bond.