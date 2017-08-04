4 people, 2 dogs displaced after fire destroys Knightdale mobile home

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two adults, two kids and two dogs were displaced after a fire destroyed their mobile home in Knightdale Friday morning, officials said.

Fire crews responded to 1128 Massey Farm Road just before 4:45 a.m. in reference to a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews saw that the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The four people and two dogs living in the home were able to make it out of the home safely, officials said. One female was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Officials did not specify if the one injured was an adult or child.

The home is a total loss and the fire is under investigation, officials said.