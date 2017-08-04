Authorities: Man caused Durham crash, left pregnant girlfriend in wrecked vehicle

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said led deputies on a short pursuit, then crashed his car and left his pregnant girlfriend inside has been arrested after fleeing the scene.

The man, who authorities have identified as Timothy Lavon Bumpass, 24, is said to have led Durham County deputies on a short pursuit after he was witnessed speeding and running traffic lights. The pursuit ended once deputies determined there was too much risk to the public to continue.

About five minutes after the chase ended, Bumpass ran a stoplight and slammed into a second vehicle. He fled the scene on foot, leaving his pregnant girlfriend in the wrecked car, the sheriff’s office said.

Bumpass was later found walking down a street. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant. New charges connected to the chase and crash are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

The pregnant woman was treated and released by EMS at the scene. The driver of the vehicle that was hit when Bumpass ran the stoplight was transported to the hospital. Authorities said they do not have word on their condition at this time.

Bumpass has been charged with two counts of communicating threats, flee/elude arrest with vehicle, hit-and-run leaving the scene/property damage, and resisting public officer. He is being held in the Durham County Detention Facility under a $10,000 secured bond.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.