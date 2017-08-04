Clayton police ask public to help name newest K-9

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton police are asking the public to help them name their latest officer — a K-9 currently in training.

The 13-month-old German shepherd is from Radom, Poland. He’ll be used to track scents and people, catch criminals and serve as a friendly ambassador at festivals and around town.

“He’ll live with his partner, Clayton Officer Rob Moyer and his family,” the department wrote. “They’ll start training together next month and be ready to hit the streets together in the new year!”

The department said on Facebook that he’s “super social” and loves to fetch.

Police are asking people to send suggestions by replying to their Facebook post or by email to info@TownofClaytonNC.org. Suggestions are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 11.