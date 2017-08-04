Cocaine, cash, and a stolen gun seized in Durham bust

Tireco Carlos Lamont Ryals (Durham County Sheriff's Office)
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Anti-Crime Narcotic Unit for the Durham sheriff seized cocaine, cash, and a stolen firearm as part of an investigation Thursday night.

The bust, which occurred at 323 Dowd Street, resulted in the arrest of 39-year-old Tireco Carlos Lamont Ryals.

The arrest of Ryals was said to be a high priority by the Durham County Sheriff’s Office due to Ryals’ Dowd Street residence being close to an elementary school.

Ryals was charged with:

  • Maintain dwelling/place for controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school
  • Maintain dwelling/place for controlled substance (Cocaine)
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia (Digital scale and plastic bags)
  • Stolen firearm (Walther 9mm handgun)
  • Posession of firearm by a felon

Ryals posted a $50,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said.

