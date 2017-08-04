Cold front Friday night, less humid Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Highs will be back to around 90 on Friday with humid conditions. There will be an isolated storm possible during the afternoon. With the cold front Friday night an isolated storm will possible overnight.

That cold front will move toward the coast on Saturday morning and high pressure will build in from the northwest. This will allow the humidity levels to drop and mostly sunny skies to build in across central North Carolina. Any shower or storm threat should stay along and near the coast on Saturday.

With the high pressure nearby on Saturday night, skies should be clear and temperatures will drop in the lower to middle 60s. The humidity will increase on Sunday as skies will become partly sunny. With the flow returning of the Atlantic Ocean a PM isolated storm will be possible.

Another cold front will come through on Monday and this front will have a lot more moisture with it, so scattered showers and storms will be around on Monday. That front is expected to stall on Tuesday, so a few more showers or storms will be possible on Tuesday through next Thursday.

Today will be cloudy to partly sunny, hot and humid with a PM isolated shower or storm. The high will be 91. Winds will be southwest 5 to 12 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with an isolated storm. The overnight low will be 71. Winds will be southwest 5 to 8 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will have early clouds then become mostly sunny and less humid. The high will be 87. Winds will be northwest 5 to 12 mph.

Saturday Night will be clear and comfortable. The overnight low will be 63. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny then become partly sunny with a PM isolated storm possible. The high will be 88; winds will be southeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms around. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a couple showers and storms possible. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Wednesday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will have clouds and some sun with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina.

