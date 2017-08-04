Deputies seeking NC kennel owner on felony charges after 4 dogs found dead

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) – The owner of a kennel in Alamance County is wanted on felony charges after four dogs were found dead.

The Alamance County Sheriff’s Office said Brewer’s Kennel owner, Nancy Brewer, will be charged with five counts of Cruelty to Animals. She’ll also be charged with four counts of Killing an Animal by Starvation.

It all stems from an investigation in July after four dogs were found dead following a complaint about possible animal abuse at the kennel located on Union Ridge Road. Investigators removed 18 other animals from the shelter.

The dogs seized from the kennel have been placed in various shelters.

