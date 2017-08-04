Driver seriously injured after getting shot in car in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a car was shot and seriously injured in Durham Friday morning, according to Durham police.

The shooting was reported around 9:15 a.m. Police said the shooting happened on Hill Street but the car ended up on University Drive in front of the Forest Hills Shopping Center.

The driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A passenger who was in the vehicle jumped out and ran from the scene, police said. The man was found by officers and was not injured.

Police did not identify the driver who was shot and said they’re still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.