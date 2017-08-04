Feds turn park geese into food for the homeless

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say 100 pounds of meat from geese caught in a Washington park have been donated to an organization that distributes food to the homeless and others.

The National Park Service says in a statement that meat from 116 Canada geese was donated to the D.C. Central Kitchen last week. The Park Service says it will be used in meals the kitchen prepares for homeless shelters, rehabilitation clinics and after school programs. It’s the second year the park service has donated goose meat to the kitchen.

The Park Service says the geese were caught in Anacostia Park and euthanized in July as part of an effort to manage the park’s wetlands. The geese feed on wetland plants.

Officials say the meat was tested and is safe for consumption.

