Former Cumberland County deputy arrested in cocaine bust, sheriff says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy was arrested following an undercover drug operation by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.

On May 26, the Narcotics Unit began its undercover investigation concerning cocaine being sold in the eastern part of Cumberland County, the sheriff’s office said.

On July 25, members of the sheriff’s office performed a surveillance operation on John Michael Knight.

Knight, 50, had an active warrant for his arrest at that time, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Knight was seen taking part in a cocaine deal at a business on Highway 301. Detectives following Knight to his residence on Culbreth Drive where they were given written consent by the home owner to search the home.

During that search, authorities seized:

Five plastic bags containing a white powder-like substance

A digital scale

Numerous used syringes

Torn plastic bags

A grinder

Other various types of drug paraphernalia which are commonly used to package and repackage narcotics

The sheriff’s office said an analysis of the power-like substance was positive for cocaine.

Knight was arrested and charged with

Three counts possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver

Three counts of selling cocaine

Three counts of deliver cocaine

Three counts of maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the sale of controlled substance

Conspiracy to sell controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Knight was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center where he received a $245,000 secured bond.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Knight was a former deputy with office.