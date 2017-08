DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Former North Carolina Central University star basketball player Jeremy Ingram suffered a broken neck in a car accident, according to a tweet by the Eagles coach.

Levelle Moton tweeted Ingram was injured in an traffic accident.

Received the tragic news that Jeremy Ingram suffered a broken neck in a car accident. Please uplift him & fam in ur Prayers. #WeAreNCCU pic.twitter.com/7d1Fjhl1PZ — LeVelle Moton (@LeVelleMoton) August 4, 2017

The 25-year-old Charlotte native helped NCCU make their first NCAA Tournament appearance ever.

He signed to play in Turkey after his time in Durham.