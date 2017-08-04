Here’s how the big solar eclipse will work in Raleigh



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday, August 21, 2017 all of North Carolina will see at least a partial eclipse of the sun early in the afternoon.

The CBS North Carolina Storm Team has created an animation of what the eclipse will look like in Raleigh. Central North will see 90% to 95% coverage, depending on where you are.

Raleigh will see close to 93% of the sun covered up by the moon with the maximum eclipse happening at 2:44 p.m. The eclipse will start in Raleigh at 1:16 p.m. and end at 4:06 p.m.

If you would like to see 100 percent coverage — the moon totally covering up the sun — you must travel to the far western mountains of North Carolina or to South Carolina.

Chief meteorologist Wes Hohenstein will be live in Franklin, North Carolina, covering the total eclipse, while the rest of the CBS North Carolina team will be all across central North Carolina covering the events and impacts surround the Great Carolina Eclipse.