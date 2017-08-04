NC man arrested, charged in Hoke County murder after nearly 2 months on the run

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Robeson County man wanted in connection with a murder that occurred in Raeford in June was arrested in West Virginia Tuesday, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

D’Angelo Cox, 21, of Red Springs, is charged with the murder of Deldrina Chambers, 24. Chambers was shot in the area of Malloy Street near Braddy Road on June 8 around 12:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. Chambers was transported to the hospital and died the next day.

After Cox was identified as the suspect, the sheriff’s office had hoped that he would turn himself in, but he did not and was on the run for nearly two months.

Cox and Chambers were friends at one time, according to authorities.

Cox was arrested Tuesday in Bluefield, West Virginia, the sheriff’s office said. Cox was transported back to Hoke County on Thursday and taken in front of the magistrate where he was served with his warrants.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Cox is being held in Hoke County under no bond due the murder charge, the sheriff’s office said.