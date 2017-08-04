Raeford teen, 2 adults charged after meth lab, other drugs found in home

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCNC) – A Raeford teen and two adults were arrested and charged after a search warrant executed at their home revealed a meth lab, marijuana plants growing and various pills and drug paraphernalia, the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, executed a search warrant Thursday at a home located at 275 Posey Farm Road. During the search, detectives found precursors to manufacture methamphetamine, marijuana plants growing, schedule II pills, meth pipes, scales and packaging material.

A meth lab in a burn barrel was also discovered on the property, the sheriff’s office said.

Ingrid Posey, 42, Seth Posey, 17, and Vinson Lee, 35, were all arrested at the scene and transported to the Hoke County Detention Center. They now multiple charges.

Ingrid Posey is charged with possess meth precursor, possess methamphetamine, possess with intent sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, manufacture schedule VI controlled substance, possess drug paraphernalia, and no operators license. She is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.

Seth Posey is charged with possess meth precursor, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture of schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. He is being held under a $300,000 secured bond.

Lee is charged with possess meth precursor, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and manufacture of schedule VI controlled substance. He is being held on a $300,000 secured bond.