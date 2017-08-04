Raleigh eatery aims to end homelessness for women

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “More than just a meal,” is the slogan for a restaurant in downtown Raleigh that’s also a non-profit. Friday, CBS North Carolina got a behind the scenes look at Carroll’s Kitchen and their mission to end homelessness for women.

If you catch the joint on a Friday afternoon they are getting cleaned out by patron after patron, many of whom are regular customers who like to order their usual.

“Turkey avocado, the chicken salad or tuna salad,” are Kim Shirley’s go-to picks when she stops by. She works downtown and appreciates not only the good food at Carroll’s Kitchen, but the good cause behind it. The grab-and-go breakfast and lunch spot is also a program that employs, educates and houses women.

“It makes me feel good that I’m able to be able to support that,” said patron Megan Towey.

“I hope more businesses and companies around the area, around the country follow their footsteps,” said fellow patron Scott Grennberg.

Angie Sneed has been working there since February. She told CBS North Carolina this is the most stability she’s ever had.

“I stayed homeless from 17 to 27,” explained Sneed.

She was starting to get back on her feet when she got the job at Carroll’s Kitchen. She’s been working and learning ever since.

“Before here I didn’t work well with others.”

Now she wants to help others.

“Counsel kids and adults that’s been abused, homeless, you know neglected,” said Sneed.

While the program aims to help women move on and find a new job, Sneed is happy right where she is.

“I want to be here forever, haha, I really do!” she said.

Carroll’s Kitchen has been open since last fall. They’ll have a new location in the Morgan Street Food Hall that’s set to open later this year.