Raleigh police names 3rd suspect in Pebble Beach Drive killing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old has been identified by Raleigh police as the third suspect in the shooting death of Taheem Ivory Lassiter on Tuesday.

Xavier Dawu Murrell, who police said should be considered armed and dangerous, is wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 4900 block of Pebble Beach Drive.

Two other teens have already been charged in the case.

Eric Lamont Dillard, 19, has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the shooting death of Taheem Ivory Lassiter, police said.

Cresyan Tyrek Scurlock, 18, was charged on Wednesday with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone who believes they may know Murrell’s current whereabouts is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit RaleighCrimeStoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.