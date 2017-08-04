SC to station extra troopers during eclipse

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina officials plan to station 160 extra troopers on a major highway and nearby roads during this month’s solar eclipse.

The State reports troopers will be concentrated along the Interstate 26 corridor from Aug. 18 to 21 to handle congestion and any other problems that may arise. State Highway Patrol Maj. Rob Woods says the eclipse is expected to follow the highway’s 221-mile (356-kilometer) path from the Upstate to the Lowcountry.

State officials predict that up to 1 million visitors could come to South Carolina to see the Aug. 21 eclipse. More than 100 eclipse-related events are scheduled in the Columbia area, and nearly 11,200 rooms are sold out at area hotels.

State Department of Transportation’s Director Tom Johnson says repairs on major roads will cease Aug. 19 to 22.