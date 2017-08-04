Speed, alcohol factors in crash that killed NC dad, infant daughter

HOLDEN BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – A Holden Beach man was driving his car an estimated 20 mph over the speed limit and is suspected of being impaired when he and his infant were killed in a July 12 two-vehicle crash, according to a North Carolina State Highway Patrol report.

Johnny Paul Garnett, 23, and his 6-month-old daughter died when his vehicle collided with another car around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of N.C. 130 and Stanbury Road.

According to the report, Garnett was traveling west on N.C. 130 when he crossed the center line, traveled back into his lane and collided with another vehicle, which was making a left turn onto Stanbury Road.

The report indicates alcohol impairment is suspected, but test results are not yet available, according to First Sgt. M.W. King. Troopers estimated Garnett was driving 75 mph at impact.

A 2-year-old girl in Garnett’s vehicle who survived the wreck was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center following the crash. There’s been no update on her condition.

The woman driving the other vehicle, Patricia Masker, of Supply, was airlifted to Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach.

No charges have been filed in the wreck.

