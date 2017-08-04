Suspect in fatal Raleigh shooting is ‘armed and dangerous,’ police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said the suspect in a Tuesday night fatal shooting on Dacian Drive is to be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Diallo Dwyan Daniels, 21, is wanted in connection with the death of Juan Romero Reyes.

on Tuesday, Raleigh police responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Dacian Road.

Officers found three people with gunshot wounds at the scene. Neighbors said all three victims live at the complex on Dacian Road.

Emergency crews took all three to WakeMed, where Reyes died.

Anyone with information that might assist in the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.