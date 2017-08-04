Teen killed, another in critical condition after Fayetteville wreck

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl remains in critical condition Friday night after a wreck midday on Strickland Bridge Road in Fayetteville.

Michael A. Church was driving a Ford Explorer east on Strickland Bridge Road when he lost control at the road’s intersection with Century Circle, police said after a preliminary investigation. The vehicle rolled over and ejected both Church and his passenger, a 15-year-old girl, police said.

Church, of the 800 block of Varsity Drive, was taken to the hospital, but later died.

The passenger is at UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, where she is in critical condition. Her name has not been released.

The investigation into the wreck is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1830 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting this site or by downloading the FREE P3 Tips app available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.