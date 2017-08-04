Teen on bike critically injured in hit-and-run in Wake County

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old boy riding his bike was hit by a vehicle while heading home from his girlfriend’s house Thursday night, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

According to authorities, the teen was heading north on Wendell Falls Parkway near Eagle Rock Road when he was hit just outside Wendell around 11 p.m. A witness heading south on Wendell Falls Parkway said a dark-colored car also heading north hit the teen cyclist from behind.

The bike ended up in a ditch and the driver took off, the witness said. The witness stayed at the scene and stayed with the victim until emergency crews arrived.

The teen was taken to WakeMed in critical condition.

According to troopers, the 16-year-old was coming from his girlfriend’s house to his house, which was about a mile away from the wreck scene.

The speed limit is 45 mph on the road and speed doesn’t appear to be a factor, troopers said.

If anyone knows anything about the incident, they’re asked to call N.C. Highway Patrol.