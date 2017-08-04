Tests show no trace of drugs, Raleigh bar owner says in Facebook post

HONDURAS (WNCN) – Tests came back negative for all drugs, according to the family of a Raleigh bar owner jailed in Honduras on trafficking charges.

Amanda LaRoque has been in a Honduran jail since last week after Honduran police charged her with drug trafficking.

LaRoque was carrying a “can safe,” a hollowed-out iced tea can through airport security when a K9 searched her luggage.

Amanda LaRoque said she bought the special safe online to hide her cash in Honduras.

The “can safe” contains concrete so it has some weight, making it feel like a real can of tea, according to LaRoque’s husband.

A Facebook post from LaRoque’s account showed a court document indicating tests on the can showed no traces of illegal drugs.

A previous Facebook post said the district attorney wanted to move forward with prosecution despite the negative test results.

It’s unclear what charges LaRoque faces aside from the drug trafficking charge.