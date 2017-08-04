Tests show no trace of drugs, Raleigh bar owner says in Facebook post

By Published:
Amanda LaRogue in a Facebook video from a Honduran jail. (Used with permission)

HONDURAS (WNCN) – Tests came back negative for all drugs, according to the family of a Raleigh bar owner jailed in Honduras on trafficking charges.

Amanda LaRoque has been in a Honduran jail since last week after Honduran police charged her with drug trafficking.

LaRoque was carrying a “can safe,” a hollowed-out iced tea can through airport security when a K9 searched her luggage.

Amanda LaRoque said she bought the special safe online to hide her cash in Honduras.

The “can safe” contains concrete so it has some weight, making it feel like a real can of tea, according to LaRoque’s husband.

A Facebook post from LaRoque’s account showed a court document indicating tests on the can showed no traces of illegal drugs.

A previous Facebook post said the district attorney wanted to move forward with prosecution despite the negative test results.

It’s unclear what charges LaRoque faces aside from the drug trafficking charge.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s