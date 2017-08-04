Woman charged after drugs and needles found in reach of 7-year-old, sheriff says

By Published:
Ashley Brooke Parker(Sheriff Ennis W. Wright)

EASTOVER, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County woman was arrested Friday after deputies found cocaine mixed in with crayons in the cushions of her couch, according to Sheriff Ennis W. Wright.

A 7-year-old lived in the home with Ashley Brooke Parker, and could also access the more than 100 used syringes found in a dresser in Parker’s bedroom, Wright wrote in a statement posted to Facebook.

The syringes and cocaine were found when deputies executed a search warrant on Tuesday, along with cocaine on a hallway bookshelf, Wright wrote.

Parker was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Her bond was set at $2,000 secured.

