6-year-old girl dies, mom in ICU after car goes into Lee County pond

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A child died Saturday after the car her mother was driving went into a pond in Lee County, officials say.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon when a vehicle was traveling along Cedar Lane Road south of Sanford, according to Lee County officials.

The crash happened when the car ran off the right side of the roadway, then over-corrected, went over the center line, flipped and ended up 90 percent submerged in the pond, Trooper Chris Black of the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

Neighbors arrived on the scene and tried to get the passengers out. A 6-year-old girl who was in the car died at the scene.

The girl’s mother, Jessica Kuk, 29, of Sanford was taken to Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford, Black said. She was then was taken to UNC Hospital by helicopter, where she is in the intensive care unit, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Officials said they believe speed is a factor.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the case.