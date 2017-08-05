9th grader charged in NC porch shooting that killed 66-year-old man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Police say a North Carolina man was found shot to death on his porch, and a teenager is accused in the case.

Wilmington police told local media outlets that the 16-year-old is charged with first-degree murder and assault by pointing a gun in the shooting death of 66-year-old Willie Russell Jackson.

WECT reported that Jacqual Goodman was charged with first-degree murder and assault by pointing a gun.

According to police, a caller to 911 reported a person being shot around 1 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found Jackson dead on his porch from a gunshot wound.

Jackson lived at the house with his sister, who told WECT she saw a person walk up and shoot her brother.

Investigators haven’t revealed a motive in the case. The suspect is identified as a ninth-grader at a local school.

Jackson’s killing marks Wilmington’s 15th homicide in 2017, one more than in all of 2016.