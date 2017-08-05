Cooperative holds final Raleigh farmer’s market – for now

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Every Saturday for the past six weeks local vendors set up shop in Southeast Raleigh and sell fresh food to the community, but the Fertile Ground Food Cooperative held its final farmer’s market, for now.

They have big plans to bring fresh healthy and affordable food to the community. In 2018, they hope to open up a community-owned grocery store with the goal of providing locally grown food and living wages to their employees and create a gathering space for the community.

Erin Byrd, who is the chair of the group’s board, says in the past two years two huge markets shut down which left a void in the community.

“There was the Watsons flea market and then there was a farmers market on Capital Boulevard — both of those have been closed,” said Erin Byrd, Board Chair for the Fertile Ground Food Cooperative and a founding owner.

“So, it impacts small business owners who can’t afford the rent costs of doing business and having a property or store in Raleigh,” she added.

Byrd says their team is currently scoping out potential sites for the store and they’re still looking for more owners.