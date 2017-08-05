Homeowner tries to burn bees’ nest, but ends up with gutted home

FAYETTEVILLE, Georgia (AP) — The second case of a structure burned down while someone was using fire to remove bees happened last week in Georgia.

The first case happened near the July Fourth holiday when a Michigan man tried to use fireworks to remove a bees’ nest from his garage ended up burning the building down instead.

Now, a man’s attempt to burn bees out of their nest backfired after the ill-advised extermination method caught fire to a Georgia home, destroying nearly all of it.

Fayette County Deputy Fire Chief Tom Bartlett tells The Associated Press that the homeowner lit a stick on fire last weekend, then tried to poke the flaming stick up into the bees’ nest near the roof to get rid of them.

That set fire to part of the house, with the flames then spreading through the attic and engulfing much of the structure.

No serious injuries were reported, but photos of the devastation show that the blaze charred the entire roof of the house.

In the Michigan case, Grand Blanc Fire Chief Bob Burdette says the homeowner was trying to use a smoke bomb to get a bees’ nest out of the garage.