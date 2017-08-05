Man killed, two injured in ATV park accident

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCN) – A 30 year old man was killed and two women were injured in an ATV accident at Busco Beach ATV Park in Goldsboro shortly after midnight Saturday, authorities say.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 center received a call around 12:10 a.m. reporting the four wheeler crash with three people injured. The caller reported CPR was being performed on the man who was unresponsive and two women, ages 29 and 30, were injured.

Upon arrival of Mar Mac and Wayne first responders, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene and the two women were transported to the hospital.

Authorities have not released any names but say they are all from out town.

Authorities say the man was driving a “side by side” utility vehicle when he hit a mound of dirt then rolled over.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Highway Patrol.