More humid Sunday, cold front with storms Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Despite a cold front that moved through Friday night, highs still managed around 90 again in central North Carolina on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 92 after a morning low of 71; and Fayetteville had a high of 92 after a morning low of 74. The normal high this time of year is 90 with a normal low of 70.

That cold front will stay in the southern part of the state Saturday night as a stationary front. Skies should be mostly clear overnight. On Sunday, winds will be out of the southeast bringing in more humidity for everybody. There could be an isolated storm Sunday afternoon or evening as the stationary front moves to our north as a warm front.

On Monday, a cold front will approach the state and PM showers and storms will be around. The re will be a very slight (marginal) risk of any storm producing damaging wind or large hail on Monday.

That cold front will stall over central North Carolina on Tuesday, so more clouds and a few showers and storms will be possible.

Wednesday will have slightly drier air move in, but a shower or storm will still be possible.

Next Thursday and Friday will have a chance of a couple showers and storms. By next Saturday, another cold front will approach, and showers and storms will be more likely.

Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant. The overnight low will be 65. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny with a slight risk of an afternoon shower or storm. The high will be 89. Winds will be southeast 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Sunday Night will be partly cloudy with an evening isolated storm possible. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be south 5 to 8 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with PM scattered showers and storms around. The high will be near 90; winds will be southwest 10 to 15 mph. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a couple showers and storms possible. The high will be 84, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Wednesday will be cloudy to partly sunny with a shower or storm possible. The high will be 83, after a morning low of 69. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will have clouds and some sun with couple showers and storms possible. The high will be 85, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Friday will be cloudy to partly sunny with couple of showers and storms around. The high will be 86, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Next Saturday will be cloudy to partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. The high will be 87, after a morning low of 71. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Follow Bill on Twitter and Facebook

RELATED: Click here for Interactive Radar

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9