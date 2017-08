RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A motorcyclist was injured when his vehicle crashed in northeast Raleigh on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. in the 6900 block of Ebenezer Church Road, which is off Glenwood Avenue north of Crabtree Valley Mall.

The motorcycle ended up off the road and down an embankment after the crash.

There is no word on the motorcyclist’s injuries.

By 3 p.m. the road was back open and the scene was clear.